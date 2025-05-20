Woman accused of stealing Rolexes from men in Doral, Miami, Miami Beach

Another woman has been arrested for allegedly drugging and stealing Rolexes and other expensive items from men across South Florida.

Angelina Chenel Esty, 25, of Pompano Beach, turned herself in to Doral Police on Monday and faces multiple grand theft and burglary charges, arrest reports said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the reports, Esty is facing charges in at least three separate cases in three different South Florida cities.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The first theft was reported on March 11 by a man who said he returned to his apartment in Doral with a woman who he met at E11even Miami.

He said he had a drink with the woman and became very sick before he passed out, and when he woke up the woman and his Rolex watch were gone, the report said.

Investigators found surveillance cameras that caught the woman leaving the apartment and getting into an Uber, and tracked down the Uber driver who identified Esty as the customer, the reports said.

The second theft was reported on March 22, when a man said he met two women at a bar in Brickell and went back to his Miami apartment with them.

He said they partied and drank until the early hours of the morning, and he was woken up by the two women leaving the apartment.

The man said he found his bedroom ransacked and his $11,000 Rolex, $8,000 in cash and sunglasses missing, the reports said.

Police said shoes and a purse were left behind by one of the women, and inside the purse was an ID card belonging to Esty.

A third victim contacted Miami Beach Police on April 21 after he said he'd met a woman in the lobby of the Fontainebleau Hotel and brought her back to his room.

He said they had drinks and he recalled removing his $20,000 Rolex and $10,000 diamond bracelet and placing them in his pocket, but he passed out and woke up later that morning and discovered the woman was gone along with both items, the reports said.

Surveillance cameras from the hotel captured Esty there, the reports said.

Esty was booked into jail and was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

The arrest is at least the third this month of a woman accused of drugging and stealing expensive items from men in South Florida.