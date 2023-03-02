Woman Accused of Stealing Vehicle Causes Chaos on Miami Beach

A South Florida woman was in jail Thursday after she was caught on video causing chaos in Miami Beach, trying to evade officers in a stolen car and hitting a police K-9.

Police surrounded Tracy Rizo, 39, in Miami Beach Wednesday night while she was inside the stolen white vehicle at Alton Road and Second Street.

"Turn the car off, it's over," officers were heard yelling in video from witnesses. "Hands up!"

Miami-Dade Corrections Tracy Rizo

Andres Asion was in the middle of it all. He was in an Uber when police got in front of them and stopped traffic. Then, more police showed up.

"The cops that stopped traffic got out of their cars and started running past us," Asion said.

He said Rizo was a couple of cars behind him. He got out of his Uber and ran to a safe distance, as well as other drivers in the area. He pulled out his cellphone and started shooting video, which shows Rizo trying to drive away.

"All of a sudden, cops started drawing their guns and pointing them to this car, telling this lady to get out that she was surrounded," Asion said.

Minutes later, video appears to show Rizo trying to run away from officers and a K-9. Another video shows her hitting the dog with her hand. When she didn't stop, one officer tackled her.

Asion is thankful nobody around got hurt, and that it ended the way it did.

"You never know who was inside the car, if they had a gun, if there would have been some shots, so very grateful and thankful to Miami Beach Police Department for doing what they did," Asion said.

Rizo faces several charges, including grand theft, fleeing/eluding police and possession of drug paraphernalia, jail records said. Her bond was set at $7,003 and has a hearing Friday morning. She had a previous warrant for driving with a suspended license.