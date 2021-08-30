Woman Accused of Trying to Set Broward Sheriff's Deputy's Car on Fire

A woman is facing charges after officials said she tried to set a Broward Sheriff's deputy's car on fire at a traffic light.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday as the deputy was stopped at a light at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 25-year-old Toni Carr walked up to the deputy's car and started banging on the window and broke off the driver side mirror.

Carr then walked to the rear of the vehicle and removed the gas cap and placed paper items into the bas tank before using a lighter to set a lottery ticket on fire, officials said.

The deputy, who believed Carr was trying to set the vehicle on fire, got out and ordered Carr onto the ground. Carr complied and was taken into custody.

Carr was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempted arson, criminal mischief and felony violation of probation.

Carr remained held without bond Monday, Broward jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.