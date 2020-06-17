Woman Accused of Trying to Shop at Bal Harbour Shops With Stolen Credit Card

A woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly using a stolen credit card to buy thousands of dollars worth of clothes at the Bal Harbour Shops with a stolen credit card.

Carlotta Valsecchi, also known as Valentina Ferrero, is facing charges of credit card fraud, identification theft, retail theft and petit theft, according to an arrest affidavit.

Detectives say Valsecchi on Tuesday tried to buy over $13,000 worth of clothes with the stolen card at Saks Fifth Avenue at the Bal Harbour Shops. She also tried to use the card at Rag and Bone. While Valsecchi tried to make the purchases, the victim got an alert and declined the transaction.

Officers patted Valsecchi down outside the Saks Fifth Avenue store and found a fake New Jersey driver’s license under an alias and the stolen credit card.

Records show Valsecchi is an Italian citizen who lives in New York.

The judge Wednesday set a total bond of $20,500. Because Valsecchi has an immigration hold, she won’t be able to leave jail even if she posts her bond.