Woman accused of vehicular homicide in Hialeah hit-and-run that killed elderly couple

The state on Friday officially filed charges against a woman who allegedly struck and killed an elderly couple in a hit-and-run in Hialeah.

Records show Susej Calcines is facing two vehicular homicide charges and two charges for leaving the scene of crash involving death. Previously, it was thought that prosecutors may not have had enough evidence to follow through on the vehicular homicide charges.

Calcines was arraigned Friday.

According to an arrest report, the suspect was driving a black 2007 Mercedes GL450 when she struck 87-year-old Julio Hernandez and 84-year-old Manuela Hernandez at the intersection in the area of 8th Avenue and 47th Street in October. She left without giving aid or leaving her information, the report said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"They had just finished eating around 6:30 p.m. and went to play the lottery nearby," their daughter Maria told NBC6 at the time. "I went to their house two minutes later, noticed they weren't there and went to go look for them. When I saw the police, I ran over, but they were already gone."

Police said Calcines, who previously had a clean driving record, was the only person in the SUV.

Calcines later told police she had no recollection of the crash, the report said.

The daughter said the couple had lived together for 40 years.

"This is heartbreaking. You just destroyed a family. An elderly couple, husband and wife that’s been able to build a life and a family here in the U.S, and you just destroyed that and you left the scene of the accident without rendering any type of aid to these people," Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said at the time. "I hope that the full weight of the law falls on her."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.