Woman Airlifted to Hospital After Miami Gardens Apartment Complex Shooting

One woman was airlifted to the hospital after an early morning shooting Friday inside a Miami Gardens apartment complex.

Chopper footage showed officers at the scene located near the 3800 block of Northwest 183rd Street with part of the area inside the complex marked off by police tape.

The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m., with Miami Gardens Police saying officers responded to the scene for a call about a restraining order violation.

Officers found the victim shot multiple times and called for an air rescue unit. Officials have not released her condition at this time

The suspected shooter was taken into custody. Police have not released their identity at this time or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.