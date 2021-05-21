Miami-Dade

Woman Airlifted to Hospital After Miami Gardens Apartment Complex Shooting

Officials have not released any information on the shooting, including the victim’s condition or if anyone had been taken into custody

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

One woman was airlifted to the hospital after an early morning shooting Friday inside a Miami Gardens apartment complex.

Chopper footage showed officers at the scene located near the 3800 block of Northwest 183rd Street with part of the area inside the complex marked off by police tape.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m., with Miami Gardens Police saying officers responded to the scene for a call about a restraining order violation.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Last Call Starts Earlier on South Beach, Brother of Slain Rapper Files Lawsuit Against Mother

2021 Hurricane Season 2 hours ago

Systems Watched in Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico With No Expected Impact for Eastern U.S.

Officers found the victim shot multiple times and called for an air rescue unit. Officials have not released her condition at this time

The suspected shooter was taken into custody. Police have not released their identity at this time or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeshootingMiami Gardens
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us