Woman Allegedly Faked Threatening Texts to Get Restraining Order Against Man

A South Florida woman wasn't happy with the way things turned out with a man she met on a dating app, so she faked threatening text messages to numerous people to get a restraining order against him, prosecutors said.

Vanessa Restrepo, 25, faces a number of charges, including writing and sending threats to kill or injure, perjury, and aggravated stalking.

In bond court Tuesday, prosecutors detailed how Restrepo allegedly crafted text messages to make it seem like she was being harassed and threatened after going on several dates with this man.

The texts included messages such as, "We followed your sister to work," "Even when I get to jail I'll have people get to you," and "Not afraid of jail."

Restrepo also allegedly sent her friend — who Restrepo was living with at a Coral Springs apartment — the ominous text messages. They both reported the messages to police and obtained a restraining order against the man from the dating app, prosecutors said.

The text messages continued, and police arrested the man for violating the order only to learn he wasn’t the person sending the texts.

Restrepo was also accused of threatening the judge that handled the restraining order as well as an attorney representing the man from the dating app.

She’s being held on just under a $100,000 bond and will have to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Restrepo has an ongoing history of similar behavior against men she has been with in any type of relationship, prosecutors told the judge in bond court.

According to an arrest warrant filed from Broward County, Restrepo has accused multiple men throughout the years of stalking her and sending her threatening text messages.