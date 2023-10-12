Woman ambushed, fatally shot another woman outside Miami Gardens library: Police

A woman is facing a murder charge after police said she ambushed and shot another woman to death outside a library in Miami Gardens Wednesday evening.

Police said officers responded to North Dade Regional Library in the 2400 block of Northwest 183rd Street just after 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a woman shot.

When officers arrived they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene. Her identity hasn't been released.

Aerial footage showed a body covered in a yellow tarp next to a red or maroon SUV, and a large perimeter set up in the area as police investigated.

According to an arrest report, a second woman, 64-year-old Joyce Ann Small, was detained near the shooting scene after she matched the description of the shooter.

A witness who saw the entire incident said they watched the suspect walk through the parking lot and approch the victim before she removed a handgun from her purse and started shooting the other woman, the report said.

"The witness observed the victim turn toward the offender and beg for her life. The offender continued to shoot the victim," the report said. "The witness stated the offender stood over the victim and shot her in the head. The offender then walked out of the parking lot."

Surveillance footage from the library also showed Small coming from some bushes as the victim was walking toward the parking lot, before Small approached the victim and shot her multiple times, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Joyce Ann Small

After Small was in custody, she told officers she'd thrown the gun in a corner, which is where the weapon was found, the report said.

Small also told officers she knew the victim from the area as being homeless and would help the victim from time to time, allowing her into her home to sleep, shower and eat, the report said.

But Small said she started to believe the victim was involved with her boyfriend and said she started spying on her boyfriend and found him with his wife but not the victim, the report said.

Small said that over a period of months the victim began to mistreat her and "beat her up," the report said.

When Small saw the victim at the library on Wednesday, she "believed the victim was purposely agitating her," the report said.

Small was arrested and booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge. Attorney information wasn't available.