Woman and Baby Escape Car Before Brightline Train Crash in Delray Beach

A woman and a baby are lucky to be alive after they narrowly escaped a car just before it was struck by a Brightline train in Delray Beach Tuesday morning.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue officials said the crash happened near Southwest 10th Street.
Neither the woman or the baby were injured.
Photos released by fire rescue showed the badly damaged car on the train tracks.
Police responded to the scene and are investigating how the car ended up on the tracks.
It's the second crash involving a Brightline train in Palm Beach County in less than three days.
Local
On Sunday, the high-speed train crashed into and killed a driver who'd drove around a flashing signal that warns drivers to stop in Lake Worth, officials said.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.