Dania Beach

Woman and man who died after argument, stabbing at Dania Beach building identified

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the building at 600 E. Dania Beach Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Monday after receiving multiple calls about a man and woman arguing in an apartment on the eighth floor

By Marissa Bagg

Authorities have identified the woman and man who died after a reported argument led to a stabbing at an apartment building in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the building at 600 E. Dania Beach Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Monday after receiving multiple calls about a man and woman arguing in an apartment on the eighth floor.

Whedn deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Dareika Chery suffering from multiple stab wounds in an apartment.

Chery, of Lauderhill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was found dead in Dania Beach early Monday after authorities said they received reports of a "suspicious incident," and a man was also taken to the hospital, but later died.

As deputies continued to investigate, they found 42-year-old Chris Little, a resident of the building, in a fifth-floor hallway, after he'd pushed his way into an apartment on the fifth floor, BSO officials said.

Little was detained and later transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. Authorities haven't said how Little died.

Neighbors said there were signs of a struggle in a hallway on the 8th floor, the top floor of the building.

“A lot of blood on her door, then you see it come down the hallway, on the floor, by the elevator, you see it on someone else’s door, so it’s just blood," resident Cicely Williams said.

Officials said the two deaths were the result of an isolated incident," and that there were no threats to the community.

The incident remains under investigation.

