MDCPS

Woman appeals after lawsuit dismissed, alleges rape by Miami middle school teacher

The lawsuit alleged that teacher Wendell Nibbs began sexually harassing the woman after she entered sixth grade in 2012 and that she was subsequently sexually assaulted and raped while a student at the school.

By News Service of Florida

NBC6

A woman who says she was sexually abused by a middle-school teacher has gone to an appeals court after her lawsuit against the Miami-Dade County School Board was dismissed because of a statute of limitations.

The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit last year against the school board over sexual assaults that allegedly occurred when she was a student at Brownsville Middle School.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The lawsuit alleged that teacher Wendell Nibbs began sexually harassing the woman after she entered sixth grade in 2012 and that she was subsequently sexually assaulted and raped while a student at the school.

A former Miami-Dade Public Schools physical education teacher accused of engaging in sexual acts with multiple underage students will be spending the next 8 years in prison and will be designated a sexual predator for the rest of his life.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

But Circuit Judge Vivianne Del Rio last month dismissed the lawsuit, saying the woman’s claims against the school board were outside a four-year statute of limitations. The judge ruled that the claims against the school board “accrued in 2013, at the latest.”

The woman’s attorney Monday filed a notice of appealing the dismissal to the 3rd District Court of Appeal.

News reports said Nibbs was accused of sexually assaulting numerous students. He was sentenced in 2020 to eight years in prison on three sexual-battery charges, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website.

Local

6 to Know 16 mins ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Weather 1 hour ago

More storms on tap for Thursday; weather risks include small hail, gusty winds

This article tagged under:

MDCPSMiami-Dade CountyCrime and CourtsLawsuitsBrownsville
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us