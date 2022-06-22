Woman Arrested, Accused of Fatally Beating and Burning Man in Hollywood

Four months after a man’s body was found severely beaten and burned in a Hollywood motel room, a woman has been charged with his murder.

Rossemary Cruz-Buitrago, 48, was arrested Tuesday and was being held without bond in the Broward County Jail.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to court documents, a 911 call was received about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Hollywood Police arrived at the Budget Inn at 2000 North Federal Highway and found the badly beaten and burned body of the victim on the floor of a room.

The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office determine the death was a homicide caused by injuries all over his body from “blunt force trauma and burns to the head and body,” according to the arrest warrant.

The name of the victim was redacted from the arrest warrant.

Cruz-Buitrago has been arrested for domestic violence, stalking violence, and criminal traffic incidents dating back to 2006. She has also been the subject of several restraining orders, court records show.

Now she is facing a charge of premeditated first-degree murder.

At her first court appearance Wednesday morning, she wanted to address the court but the judge and public defender advised against it saying anything she said could be used against her.