Woman arrested after being shot during burglary in Oakland Park: BSO

A woman was arrested after she was shot during an apparent burglary in Oakland Park on Sunday morning, according to Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting near the 4900 block of Northeast 13th Terrace around 5:00 a.m. where they said a woman was found with an arm injury.

She was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, according to BSO.

She was later arrested in connection to a burglary that happened at the time of the apparent shooting.

The woman was identified as Ruika Abdulrahman, 31. BSO's Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the incident.