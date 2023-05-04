Woman Arrested in Brutal Beating of Dog With Rubber Mallet In Tampa Home

A woman was arrested after disturbing video showed her clubbing a 9-year-old Siberian Husky with a rubber mallet inside a Tampa home.

Elizabeth Jaimes, 24, was allegedly caught on camera hitting the dog named Maya, which belongs to her boyfriend’s mother, in both its head and torso, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported several thuds and yelps could be heard from the animal as the attack occurred.

Deputies reported the dog’s owner reported the animal suffered more injuries after Jaimes and her boyfriend moved into her home last August. A veterinarian advised her to install a hidden camera inside the home, which showed Jaimes attacking the dog.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“The actions of Elizabeth Jaimes are reprehensible,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “No animal deserves to be treated cruelly and inhumanely, and we will not tolerate it. Our team acted swiftly to take Maya into custody and provide her with emergency medical care.”

Jaimes was arrested Monday after admitting to hitting the dog because it had “growled” at her. She was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon.

Maya was treated for her injuries and reunited with her owner, who filed an injunction against Jaimes.

“As a dog lover, it is gut-wrenching to hear this precious animal cry for help,” said Chronister. “We are pleased to hear that Maya is recovering at home with her owner.”