Woman Arrested After Multiple Miami School Children Overdose on Marijuana Edibles: Cops

A Miami woman is facing charges after police said she sold marijuana edibles to a student who then shared them with their young classmates who had to be hospitalized after experiencing possible THC overdoses.

Thalia Aceves, 22, is facing charges for sale of cannabis and contributing to the delinquency of a child, Miami Police officials said Thursday.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The incident happened Wednesday when Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews were called to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary Schools on Northwest 3rd Street after multiple students experienced possible overdoses, officials said.

The children, ranging in age from 9 to 13, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Investigators quickly discovered that one of the students had bought marijuana edibles off campus and brought them to the school, where they were shared with the other students.

The student who bought the edibles had met Aceves through Instagram, an arrest report said.

A detectives posing as the student contacted Aceves and arranged to meet Aceves to purchase more edibles, the report said.

When Aceves arrived at the meet location, she was taken into custody, the report said.

Detectives seized 50 cannabis-infused vape cartridges, 244 grams of raw cannabis, two packs of cannabis-infused edibles, a digital scale and $400 in cash, the report said.

Aceves was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

"The Miami Police Department will not tolerate anyone threatening the health and safety of our children," Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales said in a statement. "When detectives learned of an unscrupulous individual preying upon children, detectives acted quickly to ensure that the seller was held accountable."