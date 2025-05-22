Woman arrested after pulling knife during Oakland Park road-rage incident: BSO

A woman ended up behind bars after she allegedly pulled a knife on another driver during a reported road-rage incident in Oakland Park, authorities said.

Jacqueline Waller, 51, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Broward jail records showed.

NBC6 is awaiting more information from the Broward Sheriff's Office on where the incident happened, but during Waller's appearance in bond court Thursday, a prosecutor gave more details.

"This is a road-rage situation," the prosecutor said. "By her own admission, she didn’t like how he was driving so she pulled up in front of him and stopped in front of him. She created this situation, she turned it into a violent situation."

The prosecutor said Waller claimed the victim was the first one out of the car and approached her.

"I don’t think she was aware that there was Ring camera footage which showed she was the first one out of her car to which the other driver responded and didn’t do anything threatening. Then she took out her knife," the prosecutor said.

Waller didn't say much during the appearance, but when the prosecutor brought up her driving record, she refuted that she'd been convicted of a DUI in Georgia.

"I was never convicted for a DUI," Waller said. "That was reduced down in 2021."

Waller's defense attorney asked for a low bond and for her to be allowed to drive.

"She has no other history of violence. No other felony arrests or felony convictions," the attorney said.

The judge set Waller's bond at $7,500 and told her she's not allowed to drive except for work. She was also ordered to have no weapons and no contact with the other driver.