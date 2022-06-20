Woman Arrested After Road Rage Chase Ends in Lauderhill Police Parking Lot

A case of road rage that started in Sunrise ended in the parking lot of the Lauderhill Police Department with an arrest a few blocks away, police said.

According to the arrest report, Cierra Lesha Wilson, 37, got into an argument with a woman in the 2600 block of Northwest 60th Avenue in Sunrise during which she pulled out a handgun and yelled “Come out the car [expletive] so I can shoot you.”

The woman drove off and called 911. Wilson followed her in a white Mazda CX5 all the way to the Lauderhill Police Department where the argument continued, the report stated.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Sunrise Police stopped the Mazda as it started to drive west on Oakland Park Boulevard. During questioning, police said Wilson claimed it was just a verbal argument.

Officers searched the Mazda and found a black 9mm Taurus firearm and a jar and plastic baggie under the seat containing a small amount of marijuana, police said.

Wilson was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of cannabis. She was released from the Broward County Jail Friday on a $10,000 bond, records show.