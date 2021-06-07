Miami Beach

Woman Arrested After Sister Accidentally Shot in Car in Miami Beach: Police

Woman on life support after Sunday night shooting on Miami Beach roadway

By NBC 6 Digital Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Georgia woman is on life support after she was accidentally shot in a car in Miami Beach Sunday night, and now her sister has been arrested in connection with the shooting, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in a 2019 Jaguar on the northbound Alton Road ramp from the eastbound Julia Tuttle Causeway, Miami Beach Police officials said.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

When officers arrived, they found the victim had been shot in the head while she was a passenger in the Jaguar. She was on life support and not expected to survive, officials said.

According to an arrest report, the victim, Dre'Naya Ponder, was one of four women who were in the Jaguar, including her sister, 24-year-old Taniyria Holt of Atlanta.

Holt told investigators that the group was recording themselves on their cell phones and Holt was using a firearm owned by one of the other women when the shooting happened, the report said.

Taniyria Holt
Miami-Dade Corrections
Taniyria Holt

Holt "racked the firearm and observed a live round being ejected. Thinking the firearm was free of live rounds, Ms. Holt said she went to pass the firearm to [the victim] but accidentally shot her," the report said.

Local

Dania Beach 1 hour ago

Dania Beach Man Shot, Killed Inside Car

Palm Beach County 9 hours ago

South Florida Sugar Worker, 86, Fatally Shoots Boss After Firing: Police

The report said manslaughter charges were pending against Holt, who was booked into jail on culpable negligence and improper exhibition of a firearm charges.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachMiami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us