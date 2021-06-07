Woman Arrested After Sister Accidentally Shot in Car in Miami Beach: Police

A Georgia woman is on life support after she was accidentally shot in a car in Miami Beach Sunday night, and now her sister has been arrested in connection with the shooting, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in a 2019 Jaguar on the northbound Alton Road ramp from the eastbound Julia Tuttle Causeway, Miami Beach Police officials said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim had been shot in the head while she was a passenger in the Jaguar. She was on life support and not expected to survive, officials said.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: This evening, at 8:14 p.m., we received a 911 call of a possible gunshot wound victim in a vehicle near the Julia Tuttle Causeway. Officers and fire rescue personnel immediately responded and ultimately located a vehicle… — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 7, 2021

According to an arrest report, the victim, Dre'Naya Ponder, was one of four women who were in the Jaguar, including her sister, 24-year-old Taniyria Holt of Atlanta.

Holt told investigators that the group was recording themselves on their cell phones and Holt was using a firearm owned by one of the other women when the shooting happened, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Holt "racked the firearm and observed a live round being ejected. Thinking the firearm was free of live rounds, Ms. Holt said she went to pass the firearm to [the victim] but accidentally shot her," the report said.

The report said manslaughter charges were pending against Holt, who was booked into jail on culpable negligence and improper exhibition of a firearm charges.