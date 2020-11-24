Woman Arrested After Spending Over $80,000 on Popular Hair Stylist's Credit Card

A woman is behind bars after police say she defrauded a popular hair stylist of over $80,000.

According to an arrest report, 45-year-old Elizabeth Stoyanovhernandez used to work for Brandon Williams, a stylist for many professional athletes.

Last year, Stoyanovhernandez obtained an American Express credit card that belonged to Williams, and went on to purchase $81,936.86 worth of merchandise from a Saks Fifth Avenue in Dadeland Mall over the course of 10 months, according to the report.

Police say Stoyanovhernandez continued to illegally use the credit card even after she was recently fired from her position as purchaser for Williams.

On Tuesday, police say she attempted to obtain over $6,800 worth of store credit from the same Saks FIfth Avenue using the same credit card. According to the report, the fraudulent activity was already reported to American Express and Stoyanovhernandez was arrested.

She now faces two separate counts of credit card fraud, one count of organized fraud and one count of second degree grand theft.