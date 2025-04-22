Woman arrested again for scamming elderly Miami resident out of jewelry: Police

A woman was arrested again after being accused of scamming an elderly resident in Miami out of tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Katherine Coromoto Angulo-Rivera, 27, is facing additional charges of organized fraud and exploitation of the elderly.

She was previously arrested earlier in April.

During her court appearance, a judge set Angulo-Rivera's bond to $15,000 and ordered her to stay away from the victim.

According to police, on March 3, an elderly victim was outside her home when she was approached by Angulo-Rivera who asked them if they had any old frames for eyeglasses she could also melt the frames down to costume jewelry.

An arrest report said Angulo-Rivera also told the victim she offered a jewelry cleaning service.

After speaking with the victim, she was invited into their home and offered to clean their jewelry, the report said.

Once inside the home, the report said, the victim gave Angulo-Rivera around $30,000 in jewelry so that it could be cleaned.

Angulo-Rivera then placed the jewelry in a container, poured a liquid solution and smoke began to emit, the report said.

She then asked the victim to get some paper towels and after getting some, Angulo-Rivera placed a paper towel over the container and told the victim not to remove it for an hour and then left, the report said.

After following Angulo-Rivera's instructions, the report said, the victim removed the paper from the container and noticed her jewelry was missing and it was replaced with a rosary that was burned and melted down.

Angulo-Rivera would perform this scheme for several other elderly residents.

Weeks after their jewelry was stolen, the victim was watching NBC6 and recognized Angulo-Rivera and called the police, the report said.

Angulo-Rivera on Monday was identified in a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office photographic lineup.

She was then apprehended by the City of Miami Police and was transferred into MDSO custody, the report said.

After being read her Miranda Rights and refusing to speak with deputies without her lawyer present, she was charged and transported to the Turner Night Guilford Correctional Center.