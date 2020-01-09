Miami-Dade

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Shaking, Slapping Baby In Miami Daycare

Officers arrested 58-year-old Marta Jimenez and charged her with one count of child abuse

Miami-Dade Police Department

A Miami-Dade woman found herself behind bars after police say she slapped and shook a baby inside of a daycare in an effort to get the child to stop crying.

Officers arrested 58-year-old Marta Jimenez, of Hialeah, and charged her with one count of child abuse without causing great bodily harm for the incident Wednesday inside the Thumberlina Learning Center located off Northwest 22nd Avenue.

According to a police report, the 11-month-old male baby was crying when witnesses say Jimenez picked him up and shook him approximately four times in what they described as a violent manner.

Local

Miami-Dade 36 mins ago

Wounded Warriors Start Annual Bike Ride With First Leg Through Miami

Florida 29 mins ago

Florida Man Convicted of Smuggling Lizards From Philippines

After that, they told police that Jimenez placed the child back into a crib and slapped him on his body and face. Police say the victim had no visible injuries.

Jimenez denied abusing the child and claimed she patted him on his lower back and butt to soothe him. She was booked into jail Wednesday night and charged.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us