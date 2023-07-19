Woman arrested for arson after being caught on camera setting fire to 2 Florida City gas stations

The Miami-Dade Police Department has arrested a woman accused of playing with fire at two Florida City gas stations.

Surveillance video shows 24-year-old Daylet Uribazo Hernandez trying to use a cigarette lighter to set a pump on fire at the Orion gas station on Krome Avenue and Southwest 328th Street.

Customers yelled at her and she was later confronted by the gas station's security guard who took pictures of her on his cell phone and called 911.

According to the arrest report, Hernandez was then seen walking a short distance south, wearing a light-colored hospital gown, a black sports bra and black shorts, to a 7-Eleven where she allegedly ignited some rags at the base of the gas pump while customers actively fueled their vehicles at adjacent pumps.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

After causing minor damage to the pump, Hernandez fled on foot, officials said.

An employee shut down the pumps and extinguished the flames, but witnesses said this wasn’t the first time she did something like this.

“For three days she’s been trying to catch things on fire,” one witness told NBC6. “We’ve had issues with her for months.”

According to the arrest report, Hernandez appeared to be intoxicated and immediately went to sleep before she could be advised of her rights.

The report also noted that this is not the first time she has been arrested for arson by MDPD. She has an open case in the courts for the same offenses.

Hernandez was transported to Turner Guildford Knight Correctional Center where she is being charged with two counts of first-degree arson and because there were people at the gas stations, she's also charged with two counts of attempted felony murder.