Miami-Dade

Woman Arrested for Fatal Shooting Outside Hialeah Home

Officers arrested 23-year-old Karina Corbalan and charged her with second degree murder for the shooting

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police have arrested a woman they say shot and killed a man in a Hialeah parking lot early Monday morning.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Karina Corbalan and charged her with second degree murder for the shooting that took place near the 5600 block of west 21st Street.

Police say the victim, 28-year-old Alejandro Sanchez, was shot multiple times before being rushed to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Coronavirus Concerns in Florida, Voters to the Polls on Super Tuesday

coronavirus 17 hours ago

Is Florida Prepared for the Coronavirus? Answers From an Infectious Diseases Expert

Neighbors said Sanchez was sitting in front of his home when Corbalan opened fire. Corbalan was taken into custody at the scene and later charged.

Investigators have not released additional details on what led to the shooting as the case remains open.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us