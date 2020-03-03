Woman Arrested for Fatal Shooting Outside Hialeah Home

Police have arrested a woman they say shot and killed a man in a Hialeah parking lot early Monday morning.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Karina Corbalan and charged her with second degree murder for the shooting that took place near the 5600 block of west 21st Street.

Police say the victim, 28-year-old Alejandro Sanchez, was shot multiple times before being rushed to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

Neighbors said Sanchez was sitting in front of his home when Corbalan opened fire. Corbalan was taken into custody at the scene and later charged.

Investigators have not released additional details on what led to the shooting as the case remains open.