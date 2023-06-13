Woman arrested for operating unlicensed post-cosmetic surgery home in Miami

A Miami woman was arrested for allegedly operating an unlicensed assisted living facility and post-cosmetic surgery home, and police said it's not her first time.

Monica Garcia, 45, was arrested last week on a charge of operating an assiated living facility without a license, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Detectives had received a tip of a suspected unlicensed surgical recovery home in the 2400 block of Southwest 143rd Court and met Garcia, the owner and operator of the residence, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Monica Garcia

Garcia granted consent to enter and search the residence, and police found a total of 18 patients and six employees, officials said.

When interviewed by police, the patients said that they were provided help with bathing, eating, medication, and more.

The patients stated that Garcia charged $250 a night for the post-operative services, an arrest report said.

Garcia was arrested after a white Honda was seen with a woman who left the surgical center in a wheelchair.

She was laid on a plastic covering in the backseat of the car by a female driver, according to detectives. The woman appeared to be in the early stages of post-cosmetic surgery.

In addition to the charges Garcia received for operating an unlicensed assisted living facility, she was also charged with illegally dumping human biomedical waste of a hazardous and biologically dangerous nature.

Trash bags inside the facility were inspected and found to contain adult diapers, bandages, bed pads, and more. The contents of the waste were contaminated with human fecal matter, blood, and urine, according to police.

Garcia was arrested and booked into jail on $21,000 bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

Garcia was charged with the same crime of operating an assisted living facility without a license in 2019, police said.