Woman arrested for shooting, killing man inside Coral Springs home: Police

A woman is facing a premeditated murder charge after police said she shot and killed a man inside a Coral Springs home on Saturday afternoon.

A boy made the initial 911 call, reporting that a man had been shot at a home in the 10500 block of Northwest 43rd Street around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they ordered two minors to exit the home and heard a gunshot before a woman also exited, police said.

In a video announcement, Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone said a man was found shot to death inside the home and a weapon was recovered.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Chief McKeone said Denise Malcom was arrested and charged with one count of premeditated murder.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Malcom is being held without bond.