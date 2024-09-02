Coral Springs

Woman arrested for shooting, killing man inside Coral Springs home: Police

When officers arrived, they ordered two minors to exit the home and heard a gunshot before a woman also exited, police said.

By Victoria Jardine

A woman is facing a premeditated murder charge after police said she shot and killed a man inside a Coral Springs home on Saturday afternoon.

A boy made the initial 911 call, reporting that a man had been shot at a home in the 10500 block of Northwest 43rd Street around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In a video announcement, Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone said a man was found shot to death inside the home and a weapon was recovered.

Chief McKeone said Denise Malcom was arrested and charged with one count of premeditated murder.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Malcom is being held without bond.

Coral Springs
