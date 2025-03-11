Woman arrested for threat made to Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

A woman has been arrested in connection with a social media threat that was made to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, authorities said.

Guesmirde Lamarre, 21, was arrested Monday on charges of using 911 to report false information and interfering with school administration functions, Broward jail records showed.

Lamarre is accused of making a threat on social media on Sunday to "shoot up" MSD or Monarch High School.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they were notified of the threat on Monday and responded to MSD to investigate.

The school was placed on secure status as a precaution, officials said. The all clear was later given and school operations returned to normal.

Lamarre was booked into jail and later appeared in court, where she was granted a $650 bond and told not to use social media. She also must undergo a mental health evaluation.