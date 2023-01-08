Miami Beach

Woman Arrested for Two Separate Hit-and-Run Crashes in Miami Beach

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Beach police have arrested a woman they believe was the person responsible for two separate hit-and-run crashes in Miami Beach Thursday night.

Hanee Julieth Ramirez, 31, was arrested Friday night in Doral. She is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving.

According to Miami Beach police, Ramirez was driving northbound on Collins Avenue in a black four-door sedan Thursday when she hit 61-year-old Lena Chiang near 44th Street.

Hanee Julieth Ramirez
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Just a few minutes later and a couple of blocks away, Ramirez allegedly struck another man.

Ramirez then allegedly fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit by Miami Beach Fire Rescue. Chiang was listed in stable condition, but the man was listed in critical condition.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 4 hours ago

Family of 6 Displaced After Mobile Home Fire in Fort Lauderdale

South Florida 9 hours ago

Iguana Invaders May Be Adapting to Rare Cold Temps in South Florida

Chiang's husband spoke to NBC 6 and said he and his wife were visiting from Chicago. He added that his wife is in good spirits and is recuperating.

Police have not released any information on what caused the crash or why they suspect Ramirez was the driver responsible.

Ramirez was expected to make a bond court appearance Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachMiami Beach Policehit-and-run driver
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us