Woman arrested in fatal Miami-Dade crash had no license, was convicted in 2019 fleeing case

A woman facing vehicular homicide and other charges after she fled the scene of a fatal crash in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood last week had been sentenced to a year in prison for fleeing from police, records showed.

Dymariz Picon, 28, is facing charges including vehicular homicide in a reckless manner, habitual driving with a suspended license, fleeing and eluding police causing death and leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries in the Friday morning crash in Westchester.

Miami-Dade Corrections Dymariz Picon

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Southwest 21st Terrace and 92nd Avenue.

Video from a nearby house showed a silver pickup truck and a white work van colliding at the intersection.

At least 1 person is dead after a pickup truck and a van collided this morning in Westchester.

Police said Picon was behind the wheel of the pickup and had two passengers when she blew through a stop sign and slammed into the van. Five vehicles that were parked nearby were also struck by the impact.

After the crash, Picon and one of the passengers fled the scene on foot, leaving the third passenger behind, police said.

The third passenger, 34-year-old Daniel Garcia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the van were hospitalized in critical condition.

According to an arrest report, the incident began when a Miami-Dade Schools officer responded to a possible theft at a convenience store and tried to stop the truck, which fled.

Picon was later found and arrested, and gave a full confession to her involvement in the crash, the report said.

The report said Picon doesn't have a valid driver's license and that her ID card lists her as a habitual traffic offender from January 2021 for a period of five years.

Records showed Picon had been arrested in March 2019 for fleeing and eluding and other charges after authorities said she fled from an officer in a stolen car and crashed into another car in Miami-Dade.

Picon was sentenced to a year and a day in prison in that case in 2020, Florida Department of Corrections records showed.

Picon remains behind bars on $275,000 bond, Miami-Dade jail records showed.