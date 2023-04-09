Woman Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Another Woman Off I-95 in Broward

A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of another woman near a ramp to Interstate 95 in Broward County, officials said.

Jennyford Wilson Rivas, 46, was arrested Friday on a murder charge, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The other woman's body had been found late Thursday near the southbound entrance ramp to I-95 from Broward Boulevard. Her identity hasn't been released.

Investigators believe Wilson Rivas and the other woman had been involved in a physical altercation before Wilson Rivas stabbed the other woman.

Broward Sheriff's Office Jennyford Wilson Rivas

Wilson Rivas was booked into the Broward jail and was being held without bond, records showed.

She was also charged with obstruction without violence by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and had an arrest warrant in Miami-Dade County for battery, officials said.