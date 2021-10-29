Miami-Dade County

Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of 17-Year-Old Boy in SW Miami-Dade

Officials have not released any information on the victim or the suspected car

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have arrested the driver of the car they say hit and killed a 17-year-old boy who was out jogging Friday morning near a southwest Miami-Dade intersection.

The suspect, 23-year-old Maria Rodriguez, was driving a white, 2018 Volkswagen Passat when she drove onto the sidewalk and struck the teen. She fled the scene without stopping to aid him or call 911, police said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
Maria Rodriguez

Officers arrived at the scene just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue.

Local

amazon fire tv Oct 27

Watch Unique NBC 6 Original Content on New FireTV App

Halloween Oct 15

Fun Halloween Events Happening in South Florida This Weekend

A yellow tarp covered the victim’s body while police investigated. The boy was dead when first responders arrived, officials said.

A pair of red sneakers - likely belonging to the victim - were laying on the sidewalk and police collected the shoes as evidence.

Further investigation revealed an address where the suspect's vehicle might have been located.

The Miami-Dade Police Aviation Unit later found the vehicle at that address under a brown tarp with damages consistent to that of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Rodriguez was transported to the Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters where she confessed to the crime and was later arrested and transported to TGK Correctional Center, police said.

She has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash/death.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami-DadeMiami-Dade Police Departmenthit and run crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us