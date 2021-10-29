Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of 17-Year-Old Boy in SW Miami-Dade

Police have arrested the driver of the car they say hit and killed a 17-year-old boy who was out jogging Friday morning near a southwest Miami-Dade intersection.

The suspect, 23-year-old Maria Rodriguez, was driving a white, 2018 Volkswagen Passat when she drove onto the sidewalk and struck the teen. She fled the scene without stopping to aid him or call 911, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue.

A yellow tarp covered the victim’s body while police investigated. The boy was dead when first responders arrived, officials said.

A pair of red sneakers - likely belonging to the victim - were laying on the sidewalk and police collected the shoes as evidence.

Further investigation revealed an address where the suspect's vehicle might have been located.

The Miami-Dade Police Aviation Unit later found the vehicle at that address under a brown tarp with damages consistent to that of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Rodriguez was transported to the Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters where she confessed to the crime and was later arrested and transported to TGK Correctional Center, police said.

She has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash/death.