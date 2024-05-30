Woman arrested in hit-and-run incident in Coconut Creek that left man dead

A woman is accused of fatally hitting a man and fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Coconut Creek last January.

Coconut Creek police reported the arrest of Tatiana Cruz, 21, on Wednesday following an investigation into the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on January 14th. She is expected to appear in bond court on Thursday.

Tatiana Cruz / Credit: BSO

The woman faces several charges according to the police, including vehicular homicide, failing to stop at an accident involving a death, reckless driving, and violating restrictions imposed on the driver's license.

According to Coconut Creek police spokesperson Scotty Leamon, the victim of the hit-and-run, who remains unidentified by authorities, was crossing Lyons Street at 6:29 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and fled the scene.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.