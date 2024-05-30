Coconut Creek

Woman arrested in hit-and-run incident in Coconut Creek that left man dead

Tatiana Cruz faces several charges, including vehicular homicide, according to the police

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman is accused of fatally hitting a man and fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Coconut Creek last January.

Coconut Creek police reported the arrest of Tatiana Cruz, 21, on Wednesday following an investigation into the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on January 14th. She is expected to appear in bond court on Thursday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Tatiana Cruz / Credit: BSO

The woman faces several charges according to the police, including vehicular homicide, failing to stop at an accident involving a death, reckless driving, and violating restrictions imposed on the driver's license.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to Coconut Creek police spokesperson Scotty Leamon, the victim of the hit-and-run, who remains unidentified by authorities, was crossing Lyons Street at 6:29 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and fled the scene.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Coconut Creek
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us