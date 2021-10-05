Woman Arrested in Miami Cyclist Hit-and-Run Caught on Camera

A woman has been arrested in connection with a Miami hit-and-run that was caught on camera and left a bicyclist hospitalized, and police are thanking a Good Samaritan who likely saved the cyclist's life.

The incident happened during morning rush hour Monday in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 43rd Street.

Terrifying surveillance footage shows the cyclist being struck by a white SUV that left the scene.

Vivian Medina, who runs a tattoo parlor at the intersection where the crash happened, rushed to help the cyclist who was on the ground injured, stopping oncoming traffic and calling 911.

"I notice there’s a man here laying on the floor screaming," Medina told NBC 6.

Medina stayed with the man until an ambulance arrived.

"He’s 71. This could’ve been anyone’s grandfather just trying to ride his bike in the morning," Medina said. "No matter how scared you are, just remember that person’s life depends on your actions right after."

Police believe Medina's actions may have helped save the man's life.

“We’re very thankful for this individual cause had that individual not been on scene this situation could’ve ended a whole lot different," Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said.

Medina said she wasn't even supposed to be there. The tattoo shop was closed for the day but she had stopped by for a moment to grab her phone when the hit-and-run happened.

"There was no reason for me to be here besides the fact I left my cell here Friday night," Medina said. "Something just said I could do a weekend without the phone."

Police said the driver, 30-year-old Katherine Vera, left the scene but eventually returned hours later and called 911.

Miami-Dade Corrections

"She already left the scene and the damage was already done," Delva said.

Vera now faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash. Attorney information wasn't available.

The cyclist's bicycle is still at Medina's shop waiting for him when he's released from the hospital.