Woman arrested in Miami Gardens hit-and-run that left pedestrian critically injured

Sharon Leola Cox, 62, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury in the incident, an arrest report said

By Brian Hamacher

A woman has been arrested following a hit-and-run in Miami Gardens that hurt three pedestrians, including a woman who was hospitalized in critical condition.

Sharon Leola Cox, 62, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury in the incident, an arrest report said.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the incident happened around 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 16400 block of Northwest 25th Avenue.

According to the arrest report, Cox was driving out of a parking lot when she struck the three pedestrians and fled the scene.

Footage showed one of the pedestrians being airlifted from the scene. The report said the woman, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where she was in critical condition.

"The victim suffered serious brain injuries and doctors advised she may not be able to recover from her injuries," the report said.

The other two pedestrians weren't seriously injured, police said.

Cox was identified as the driver and arrested at her Miami Gardens home a few hours after the incident, the report said.

Her vehicle was parked outside the home and "had visible damage consistent with the accident," the report said.

Records showed Cox has an open warrant in Georgia for a probation violation related to a traffic offense, the report said.

Cox was booked into the Miami-Dade jail, where she was being held on a $10,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

