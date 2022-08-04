Woman Arrested in New York for Role in July Murder of Tamarac Woman

Police arrested a woman in New York on Wednesday for her role in the July murder of a woman in Tamarac.

Sakiyna Thompson, 28, was arrested in Springfield Gardens and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the body of a woman fund in the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street on July 13th. The woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A warrant was issued for Thompson's arrest in late July after an investigation. New York State Police later took her into custody.

BSO has not said if any other arrests would be made in the case.