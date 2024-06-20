Woman arrested in undercover Botox sting at Mall of the Americas

A woman who allegedly performed Botox injections without a license was arrested in an undercover sting at Mall of the Americas.

Lina Gutierrez-Farfan, 48, is charged with practicing a healthcare profession without a license and prescribing or possessing drugs with intent to sell or deliver, according to an arrest report.

Authorities said they found out about Gutierrez-Farfan when a previous client reported that he had received multiple injections from her that cost between $150 and $200 per session.

Miami-Dade Corrections Lina Gutierrez-Farfan

“One treatment left a lump on his forehead that lasted for approximately a month,” the arrest report said.

The victim, who had photos of his injuries, said he was under the impression that she was licensed to perform the injections, police said.

Undercover investigators said they scheduled an appointment with Farfan for Tuesday afternoon at the Mall of the Americas at 7795 W. Flagler Street. She allegedly quoted them $350.

When she arrived at the mall, Farfan “was observed unloading a gray cooler bag from the vehicle that she arrived in,” according to the arrest report.

She was detained and searched. Police said they found “two vials containing suspect Botox and a box labeled Replenegen with lidocaine inside of a foam container inside of the cooler bag. Additionally, a black box containing a syringe and bandages were located Inside of the bag.”

Photos of the items were released by Miami-Dade Police.

Miami-Dade Police Some of the items Miami-Dade Police said they found on Lina Gutierrez-Farfan.

Farfan was booked into jail.

According to authorities, Farfan is not licensed to practice any type of health profession in Florida.