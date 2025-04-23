only on 6

Woman arrested in wrong-way crash that killed paramedic on Florida's Turnpike

At the time of the crash, the family said Ezekiel Urrutia was a paramedic waiting to be hired as a firefighter.

A woman was arrested in connection with a wrong-way crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a young paramedic back in January, his family confirmed.

Ezekiel Urrutia, 23, died when a driver in a 2010 grey Honda Element SUV crashed while traveling against traffic on the Turnpike after Red Road on Jan. 9.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old woman was behind the wheel. The identity of the person who was arrested has not been confirmed.

"On this day, I think Ezekiel is smiling," his father said Tuesday.

Investigators said Urrutia, who was driving a 2016 Honda Civic, couldn't avoid a collision, and the two vehicles hit head-on, officials said. The Element then hit a concrete barrier wall and overturned, while the Civic spun around.

A thin red and blue line flag representing first responders still flies outside the family home.

