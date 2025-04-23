Woman arrested in wrong-way crash that killed paramedic on Florida's Turnpike

A woman was arrested in connection with a wrong-way crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a young paramedic back in January, his family confirmed.

Ezekiel Urrutia, 23, died when a driver in a 2010 grey Honda Element SUV crashed while traveling against traffic on the Turnpike after Red Road on Jan. 9.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old woman was behind the wheel. The identity of the person who was arrested has not been confirmed.

"On this day, I think Ezekiel is smiling," his father said Tuesday.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Investigators said Urrutia, who was driving a 2016 Honda Civic, couldn't avoid a collision, and the two vehicles hit head-on, officials said. The Element then hit a concrete barrier wall and overturned, while the Civic spun around.

At the time of the crash, the family said Urrutia was a paramedic waiting to be hired as a firefighter.

A thin red and blue line flag representing first responders still flies outside the family home.