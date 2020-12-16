Woman Attacked by Home Invasion Robber in Wilton Manors

Police are looking for a suspect after a robber attacked an elderly woman inside of her Wilton Manors home.

The robbery happened just before 7 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Northwest 29 Street, the Wilton Manors Police Department said in a news release.

When the victim went out to take out the garbage, the suspect snuck inside the house, police said. When she returned, the suspect attacked her before leaving with some of her personal items. The woman was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was only described to be wearing a black hoodie that was tied tightly around his face, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect may anonymously contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or contact Wilton Manors Police Detective Sergeant Cohen at 954-390-2178 or rcohen@wmpd.org.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.