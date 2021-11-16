Miami Beach

Woman Attacked by Stranger Inside Miami Beach Home: Police

Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by a stranger in her own home in Miami Beach.

The incident happened Monday evening, according to Miami Beach Police.

The victim told officers she heard a knock at her front door. When she opened it, a man pushed his way into her home and forcefully tried to kiss her and take off her shirt.

The case report says the woman screamed and was able to break free and grab a kitchen knife — ultimately convincing him to leave.

The victim also told police about four or five months ago, she had seen someone staring at her through her window on two occasions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Beach Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

