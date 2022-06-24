Woman Attacked in Jeep, Witness Leads Davie Police to Suspect's Front Door

An alert neighbor is being credited with saving a woman and pointing out her alleged attacker’s apartment to police.

The woman was on the phone in her 2021 Jeep Renegade about 9:30 p.m. June 18 in the 7600 block of Stirling Road in Hollywood, police said.

According to the arrest report, Craig O’Neal Allen, 27, opened the driver’s side door of the Jeep but she pulled it closed. Then, he got in the backseat and grabbed her from behind.

Broward Sheriff's Office

She got out and ran screaming toward her apartment, but Allen caught up, pushed her to the ground, climbed on top of her and told her to take him to her apartment, the report stated.

The neighbor heard the commotion, came outside, and took a picture of the struggling pair before pushing Allen off the woman. Allen ran up to his second-floor apartment, the neighbor said.

The woman flagged down a Davie Police officer. The neighbor showed the officer the photo he took and where Allen lived. Allen was arrested. The woman said, “That’s him,” as Allen was taken to the patrol car, police said.

He is charged with burglary with assault and battery and false imprisonment. He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show.

The names of the neighbor and the woman were redacted from the police report.