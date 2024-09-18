Woman attacks 14-year old, sparking massive brawl at North Miami Beach IHOP

A massive fight broke out inside an IHOP in North Miami Beach after police say a woman attacked a 14-year-old customer.

Multiple cellphone videos captured the chaos back in June as customers punched each other, grabbed each other’s hair, and threw syrup bottles.

The 14-year-old victim told police she and her family were eating inside the restaurant when Precious Williams approached them in an aggressive manner because they were “talking badly.”

“My son said one of them said something,” a woman is heard yelling.

Williams appears to grab and fight the minor. The table argument escalated tremendously when several customers attacked each other.

Williams was arrested and charged with child abuse causing no harm.

However, the 34-year-old defendant denied all the allegations and told police the alleged victim’s table said a racial slur to her children, which is why she approached the table.

According to Williams, the teen pushed her first, at which time she responded by grabbing the victim by the hair, starting the fight.

In court on Wednesday, state attorneys offered Williams one year of probation and to take anger management courses, as well as a no-drink order and parenting course in exchange for a guilty plea.

However, Williams denied the offer and demanded a trial.

Judge William Altfield warned William that if she were to go to trial and jurors convicted her, she could be facing up to five years in prison.

“The video shows somebody putting their hands on my client Mrs. Williams and then Mrs.Williams striking back,” said Matthew Goldkind, the attorney representing the defendant.

A trial date has not been scheduled.