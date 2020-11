Traffic is backed up in Wilton Manors Wednesday due to a large police presence.

Police say a woman is barricaded inside a business on Oakland Park Boulevard at Andrews Avenue.

All lanes are shut down. Drivers can take Sunrise Prospect or Commercial Boulevard as alternatives.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

