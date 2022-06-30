Florida

Woman Brought Baby, Stash of Drugs to Florida Prison Visit

Guards searching visitors at the DeSoto Correctional Institution on Sunday found nearly 100 grams of drugs during the jail's check-in process

By The Associated Press

Facebook / DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

A 44-year-old Florida woman brought her infant grandchild along with a stash of cocaine and heroin to a recent prison visit, officials said.

But guards searching visitors at the DeSoto Correctional Institution on Sunday found nearly 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of drugs during the jail's check-in process, sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post.

DeSoto County Sheriff's deputies arrested the woman. Then, a K-9 named Liberty conducted a “free air sniff" of her car, where an additional 687 grams (24 ounces) of cocaine and heroin were located, alongside a baby's car seat and other essentials.

The baby was turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman was charged with trafficking in heroin and cocaine, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, child abuse/neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaDeSoto Countydrug arrest
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us