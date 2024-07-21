Woman brutally stabbed at Miami International Airport

A woman was brutally stabbed at Miami International Airport Saturday night, briefly setting off chaos in the terminal.

The attack happened on the 4th floor of the Terminal J in Arrivals around 11:30 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Police.

Investigators said a man stabbed the woman repeatedly and tried to throw her over the railing. The woman was able to escape, running down the stairs to the 3rd floor where police officers found her.

Initially, police got a call about a possible active shooter. This caused a brief disruption to airport operations until officers determined the chaos actually stemmed from the stabbing.

"There is no impact at all to airport operations, and it is considered an isolated incident," said Det. Angel Rodriguez.

Police said they arrested the suspect in the area where the stabbing happened. They also said they found the knife used in the attack.

One passenger told NBC6 she and her family heard an argument before the chaos. "We heard the escalation of the fight and somebody said run," said Dana, a passenger flying with Delta Airlines. "When they said run, we all ran."

Detectives said they are trying to determine the relationship between the suspect and the woman. The reason for the attack is not clear. It's also unknown if the man and woman were passengers.

The woman was rushed to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Operations at the airport have returned to normal.

