Woman Captured Stealing Christmas Decorations From Westchester Home

Caught on camera: The Grinch who stole Christmas.

Home security cameras captured a woman swiping Christmas decorations from the lawn of a home in Westchester on Monday afternoon.

Twelve-year-old Anthony Ortiz says his family went shopping and discovered that their inflatable Snoopy on a sleigh and Nutcracker soldier were gone.

"I was surprised because what is the lady gonna use it for? She's showing a bad example for her children," Ortiz said.

The holiday heist shows a woman rushing out of a dark blue Honda Accord, then running across the lawn and snatching the inflatables and stuffing them in her vehicle. While dashing back into the driver’s seat, she trips and falls.

"She did it really smooth, like she had done it before," Ortiz said. "So I wouldn't be surprised if she'd done it to other people's houses."

This is the third time somebody has stolen this family’s decorations. And while their inflatables may be gone— their Christmas spirit isn't.

"They'll never take away my Christmas spirit with this," the 12-year-old said.