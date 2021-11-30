Westchester

Woman Captured Stealing Christmas Decorations From Westchester Home

NBC Universal, Inc.

Caught on camera: The Grinch who stole Christmas.

Home security cameras captured a woman swiping Christmas decorations from the lawn of a home in Westchester on Monday afternoon.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Twelve-year-old Anthony Ortiz says his family went shopping and discovered that their inflatable Snoopy on a sleigh and Nutcracker soldier were gone.

"I was surprised because what is the lady gonna use it for? She's showing a bad example for her children," Ortiz said.

Local

Antwain TJ Fowler 8 hours ago

Memorial Services Set for 6-Year-Old ‘Where We Bout To Eat At' Viral Star from Miami

Art Basel 1 hour ago

South Florida Hopes Art Basel Will Bring Economic Boom

The holiday heist shows a woman rushing out of a dark blue Honda Accord, then running across the lawn and snatching the inflatables and stuffing them in her vehicle. While dashing back into the driver’s seat, she trips and falls.

"She did it really smooth, like she had done it before," Ortiz said. "So I wouldn't be surprised if she'd done it to other people's houses."

This is the third time somebody has stolen this family’s decorations. And while their inflatables may be gone— their Christmas spirit isn't.

"They'll never take away my Christmas spirit with this," the 12-year-old said.

This article tagged under:

WestchesterMiami-Dade CountyChristmasCaught on Camera
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us