Woman Captures Lightning Strike Family's Truck on Highway Near Tampa

A family is sharing wild video showing lightning that struck their family's truck last week near Tampa.

Michaelle Whalen shot the video Friday as her family was traveling on I-75 while coming back to Tampa after spending the day in St. Petersburg. Video captured lightning as it struck a truck driven by her husband, Edward.

“She [Whalen’s daughter] yelled daddy what happened and I said we got hit by lightening,” Edward Whalen told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV.

No one in the truck was injured, but Whalen said it was "completely fried" by the strike.

“You could feel a slight buzz in the car when it hit us, and then my oldest daughter was sitting next to me and she jumped halfway in my lap and screamed,” Whalen said.

Michaele Whalen had been filming the storm because she thought it was "really neat looking," according to her husband.

“I had to jump out of the truck and run back to her and hold her and let her know we were all fine. We were really confused. We had real bad headaches,” Edward Whalen said. “That was always my dream truck, and I finally got it. I had just made my third payment on it and then boom."

Edward added he's just happy the family got out alive.

“It was pretty wild. After everything was done, my son said we needed to check ourselves in a couple days for super powers,” he said.