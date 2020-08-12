Palm Beach County

Woman Charged in Shooting Outside South Florida Grocery Store

Renata Gloria Ray, 61, of Greenacres was arrested Sunday afternoon shortly after the shooting outside a Lake Worth Publix, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said

Getty Images

A Florida woman has been accused of shooting and wounding one woman, and threatened another following a confrontation outside a grocery store.

Renata Gloria Ray, 61, of Greenacres was arrested Sunday afternoon shortly after the shooting outside a Lake Worth Publix, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. She was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to an arrest report, Ray was exiting the Publix with groceries when she told a younger woman and man to move out of her way. The two women began to argue, and Ray eventually pulled out a gun, deputies said.

Local

Miami 1 hour ago

Anonymous Complaint Leads to Attorney in Commissioner Recall Effort Being Cited

coronavirus 12 hours ago

More COVID Cases Among Children But Hospitalizations Remain Low, Miami Doctor Says

As another woman was leaving the Publix, deputies said Ray yelled at her and demanded to know what she was looking at. The other woman began taking pictures of Ray with her cellphone, prompting Ray to shoot the woman in the foot, deputies said.

Ray left the scene in a car, but was pulled over and taken into custody within minutes, officials said.

A judge set her bail at $350,000 during a hearing Monday, news outlets reported. She remained in custody Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if she had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyshootingPublix
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us