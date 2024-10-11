Woman charged over a year after 91-year-old boyfriend's body dumped on Broward road

More than a year after a 91-year-old man's body was found dumped on a roadway on an Indian reservation in Broward, his girlfriend has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Aprilanne Markley-Pope, 59, was arrested Tuesday on charges of abuse of a dead human body and tampering with physical evidence, Broward jail records showed.

According to an arrest affidavit, it was back on March 23, 2023, when Markley-Pope abandoned the body of 91-year-old Milton Ewell on Airport Road in the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation.

Broward Sheriff's Office Aprilanne Markley-Pope

Ewell's decomposing body was found two days later, on March 25, by a driver who saw the body on the side of the road.

Markley-Pope and Ewell had apparently dated and lived together for some time

The affidavit said Markley-Pope was found in Ewell's car, which had what appeared to be blood inside.

Also inside the car were a brand new shovel, a new blue tarp, a large chain with a lock, a bottle of bleach and three bottles of hydrogen peroxide, the affidavit said.

The medical examiner wasn't able to determine a cause and manner of death, the affidavit said. Markley-Pope hasn't been charged in Ewell's death.

Markley-Pope was booked into jail, where she was being held on $200,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.