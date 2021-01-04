Woman Charged in 1990 Clown Killing Asks to be Freed From Jail Ahead of Trial

A woman who stands accused of dressing as a clown and fatally shooting her lover’s wife in Florida in 1990 is asking to be let out of jail, NBC 6 affiliate WPTV-TV reports.

Sheila Keen-Warren is facing a first-degree murder charge for having allegedly shot Marlene Warren at her Wellington home on May 26, 1990.

On Monday, Keen-Warren's defense attorneys filed a motion asking a Palm Beach County judge to set a bond for her so she could get out of jail while she awaits trial.

"There is no reliable physical or testimonial evidence that she committed this crime, yet Ms. Keen-Warren has been incarcerated without a bond since October 4, 2017," Greg Rosenfeld, Amy Morse and Richard Lubin wrote in their motion to set conditions of pretrial release, according to WPTV.

"Any continued restrictions on her liberty are both punitive and a violation of the presumption of innocence."

Detectives say that evidence from witness interviews, as well as from the clown costume that Keen-Warren allegedly wore during the shooting, points to her as the guilty party.

Her trial is set to begin on April 9 of this year.