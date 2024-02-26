Woman charged with arson in fire at Miami-Dade home of Bob Graham, former governor and senator

A woman is facing arson and other charges after police said she tried to burn down the Miami-Dade home of former Florida governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham.

Angela Taylor, 37, is also facing a burglary charge in the Friday morning incident in Hialeah Gardens.

According to an arrest report, police saw Taylor leaving the home on Northwest 138th Street while responding to a report of a fire at the unoccupied home.

Miami-Dade Corrections Angela Taylor

A lighter was found in Taylor's pocket, the report said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the fire, which was found in the kitchen area.

Investigators later determined it to be an arson.

Bob Graham lived in the home years before he went on to become the governor of Florida and later a U.S. Senator.

Getty Images Former Sen. Bob Graham (D-FL)

The home is on Miami-Dade County's list of designated historic sites, and not open to the public.