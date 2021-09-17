Woman Charged With Cellmate's Death Last May Inside Miami-Dade Jail

Police have charged a woman in custody at a Miami-Dade jail with the murder of her cellmate earlier in 2021.

28-year-old Jasmine Bradley was being held in the Turner Gilford Knight Correction Center for a February incident in which she allegedly attacked a woman in Miami Beach.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the facility May 17th after Bradley’s cellmate – later identified as 45-year-old Margaret McKnight – was found unresponsive in their cell.

McKnight was later pronounced dead and an autopsy later said she died of “mechanical asphyxiation.” DNA results came back Thursday from bloodstains found on the shirt and pants Bradley was wearing on the date of the incident.

Bradley had previously been charged with attempted murder for the February incident and was being held without bond. McKnight had been arrested May 1st on a domestic related charge.